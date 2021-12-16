Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the November 15th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JSMD traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,491. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.28. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $70.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

