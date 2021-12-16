Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JSMD. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter valued at $687,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Shares of JSMD traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,491. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.28. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $70.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

