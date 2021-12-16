James D. Dondero Purchases 187,500 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) insider James D. Dondero purchased 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 13.31 per share, with a total value of 2,495,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 13.81 on Thursday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of 10.43 and a 1-year high of 15.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

