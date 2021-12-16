Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 5,496 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $212.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $60.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

