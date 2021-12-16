Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,539 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 1.4% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $118.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

