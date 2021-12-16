Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases 1,408 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.0% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 48,264.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $639.86 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.96 and a 12-month high of $644.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $547.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.86. The company has a market capitalization of $263.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.97.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

