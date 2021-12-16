Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $671,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,903 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,459,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in MetLife by 3,588.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,369 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in MetLife by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MetLife by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,765,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,377,000 after purchasing an additional 891,827 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE MET opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.69.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.