Jackson Square Capital LLC Decreases Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 64.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 106,752 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $10,212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 243.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 34.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,064,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,464,000 after acquiring an additional 270,200 shares during the period.

AEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEO opened at $23.87 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

