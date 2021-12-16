Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Downgraded to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JACK. Truist lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.87. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $77.13 and a 52 week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,978,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after buying an additional 431,014 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after buying an additional 216,560 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 493,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,065,000 after buying an additional 32,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

