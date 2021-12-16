IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Down 44.6% in November

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the November 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
IZEA opened at $1.49 on Thursday. IZEA Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $92.38 million, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18.
IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
About IZEA Worldwide
IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
