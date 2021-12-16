IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Down 44.6% in November

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the November 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

IZEA opened at $1.49 on Thursday. IZEA Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $92.38 million, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 15.2% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

