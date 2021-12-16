Istar Inc. Acquires 6,982 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.59 per share, for a total transaction of $499,841.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,988 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $499,851.64.

On Friday, December 10th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,876 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,885.20.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Istar Inc. bought 6,691 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,884.61.

On Monday, December 6th, Istar Inc. bought 6,793 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.87.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Istar Inc. bought 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.42 per share, for a total transaction of $499,868.58.

On Monday, November 29th, Istar Inc. bought 7,026 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,899.90.

On Friday, November 26th, Istar Inc. bought 7,024 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,898.08.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Istar Inc. bought 6,872 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,869.28.

On Monday, November 22nd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,953 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.90 per share, with a total value of $499,920.70.

On Friday, November 19th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $499,938.57.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $73.42 on Thursday. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.13. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81 and a beta of -0.30.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.