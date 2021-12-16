Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:ISLE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.78

Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.78 and traded as high as $9.84. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 1,262 shares.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter worth $885,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 13.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 53,611 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth $108,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 2.8% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,157,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

