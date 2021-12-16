iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Shares Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) by 533.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.14% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock opened at $82.39 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $85.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.36.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.