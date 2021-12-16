iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $252,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $255,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $102.26 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.61.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

