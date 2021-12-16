iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $102.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.61. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

