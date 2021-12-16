iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,320 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B B H & B Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 192,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $153.04 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.03 and a 12 month high of $155.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

