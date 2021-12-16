iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,250 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $471.96. 367,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,447,106. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $363.38 and a 1-year high of $475.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $460.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

