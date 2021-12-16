iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 505,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,565,000 after buying an additional 262,535 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $461.42. 328,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,247. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $460.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.90. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $363.38 and a 52-week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

