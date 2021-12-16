iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,581,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,660,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded up $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $277.02. The company had a trading volume of 57,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,706. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.87. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $223.21 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

