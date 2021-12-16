iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $10,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $53,000.

SLV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.72. 639,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,353,049. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

