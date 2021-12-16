iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Raised by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 5.0% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $164.38 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $167.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

