iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Decreased by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,865,000 after buying an additional 536,407 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,842,000 after purchasing an additional 361,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,273,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,636,000 after purchasing an additional 291,659 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $301.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,165. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

