iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 8.9% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $30,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $303.78 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

