iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 107,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,513,694 shares.The stock last traded at $63.75 and had previously closed at $66.87.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

