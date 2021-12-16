iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Stock Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.02

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.02 and traded as low as $33.84. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 34,520 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02.

Get iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $675,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.