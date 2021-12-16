iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 254.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,229,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,821,000 after purchasing an additional 267,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,184,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,099,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,090,000 after purchasing an additional 79,685 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,439,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,666,000 after purchasing an additional 195,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 726.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.13. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $97.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.