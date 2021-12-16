iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 300,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,095,929 shares.The stock last traded at $62.99 and had previously closed at $62.66.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.13.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHI. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,071,000. Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,934,000.

About iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

