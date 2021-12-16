iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $81.87

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.87 and last traded at $82.19, with a volume of 22158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.37.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.30.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.546 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.