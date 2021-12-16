iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $81.87

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.87 and last traded at $82.19, with a volume of 22158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.37.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.30.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.546 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.
About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
