iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,759,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

ACWX opened at $54.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.27. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $59.19.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.818 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.79.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.