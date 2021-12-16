iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Lessened by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $25,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.46. 1,428,010 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.64. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

