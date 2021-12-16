iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Purchased by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up 3.2% of Innova Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,298,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,841,000 after acquiring an additional 88,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,584,000 after acquiring an additional 88,796 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 563,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 459,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after buying an additional 29,704 shares during the last quarter.

ICF stock opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

