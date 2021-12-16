iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Update

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 959,800 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the November 15th total of 571,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,854,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.40. 46,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,907. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.21. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $61.83.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 82,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.