ironSource (NYSE:IS) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on IS. Citigroup increased their price objective on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised ironSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.95.
Shares of NYSE IS opened at $7.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.27. ironSource has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $13.14.
About ironSource
ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.
