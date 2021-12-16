ironSource (NYSE:IS) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IS. Citigroup increased their price objective on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised ironSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.95.

Get ironSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $7.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.27. ironSource has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in ironSource by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.