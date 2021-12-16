Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,153,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,993 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $50,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $38,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IRM opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $49.75.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

