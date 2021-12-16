Ira Liran Acquires 49,150 Shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Director Ira Liran acquired 49,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $512,634.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ira Liran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Ira Liran acquired 9,850 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,667.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Vita Coco Company Inc has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COCO. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

About Vita Coco

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

