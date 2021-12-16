IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Up to $17.84

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.84, but opened at $18.96. IonQ shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 23,376 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IONQ. Benchmark lifted their price objective on IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IonQ in a report on Sunday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.49.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 1,772,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $46,000,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 902,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $19,157,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

