INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Update

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the November 15th total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

INVO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.64. 886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,172. INVO Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -0.98.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 787.94% and a negative return on equity of 228.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that INVO Bioscience will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrea Goren acquired 30,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVO. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.