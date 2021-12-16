Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,989 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,914% compared to the average daily volume of 347 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.91. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.