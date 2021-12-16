Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYU. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,827,000.

NYSEARCA RYU opened at $112.35 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $93.38 and a 1-year high of $112.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.09.

