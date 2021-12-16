Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) is SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for about 3.0% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $318.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $246.33 and a 12 month high of $323.03.

