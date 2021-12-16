Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 684,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 82,441 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1,210.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 255,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,662,000 after purchasing an additional 236,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 84.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares during the period. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 49,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RGI traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.80. The stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,916. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $151.18 and a twelve month high of $201.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.56.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.