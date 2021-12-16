Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 400,626 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $397.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $386.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

