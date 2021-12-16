Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 147.9% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE VPV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.43. 52,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,751. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPV. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 81.4% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 372,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 167,012 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 378,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 72,880 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $696,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

