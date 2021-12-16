Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 147.9% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE VPV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.43. 52,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,751. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.37.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
