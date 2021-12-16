Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Down 69.6% in November

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 9.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 34.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 28.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the third quarter worth approximately $6,380,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

VLT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.91. 557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,827. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

