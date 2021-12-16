Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $25.73 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMO. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 486.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 41,161 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 20,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter.

