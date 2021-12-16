Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) is Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned about 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Oakhurst Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,919,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,888,000 after purchasing an additional 397,673 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 827,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 350,306 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,617,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after purchasing an additional 206,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,327,000.

Shares of BSCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.83. 950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,841. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $22.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

