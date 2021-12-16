Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stock Position Decreased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 49.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,134 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $21.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

