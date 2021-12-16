Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $14.20

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.20, but opened at $13.91. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 40 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inventiva S.A. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inventiva Company Profile (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

