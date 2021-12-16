Intrua Financial LLC Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.7% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $106.64 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $83.52 and a one year high of $108.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

