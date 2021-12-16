Intrua Financial LLC Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $273,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $318.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.27 and its 200-day moving average is $300.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

